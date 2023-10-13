PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.1% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %
PayPal stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.
Read Our Latest Report on PYPL
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PayPal
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Challenges Loom for Regional Banks as Interest Rates Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.