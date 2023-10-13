PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.1% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

PayPal stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

