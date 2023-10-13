PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after buying an additional 962,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after buying an additional 1,202,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

