PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC on major exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $119.94 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 119,996,540 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 119,996,540.45. The last known price of PayPal USD is 1.00033202 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,111,876.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

