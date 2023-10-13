PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get PDD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $106.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PDD will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PDD by 70.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDD

(Get Free Report

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.