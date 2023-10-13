PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.16.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 11,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.