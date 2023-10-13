PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PMT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.83.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

PMT stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,010,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 906,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,708,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $10,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9,395.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 368,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

