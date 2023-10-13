Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.60.

PAG opened at $150.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.48. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $94.83 and a 52-week high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

