PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $158.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $217.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

