Perrigo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 20,065 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,633% compared to the typical volume of 1,158 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -259.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,964,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,340,000 after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 198,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Further Reading

