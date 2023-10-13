Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Lessened by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

