Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 278.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,007 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

