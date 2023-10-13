Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,751 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $32.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

