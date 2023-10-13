Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,311,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 210,047 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $231,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Pfizer by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 326,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 66,751 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,975,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,122,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,180,000 after purchasing an additional 70,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 365,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Pfizer stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

