Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a report released on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

PAHC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $492.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.63. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $16.52.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,311,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 195,964 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 100.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,280,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 640,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

