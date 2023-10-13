Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Guggenheim

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $74.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $79.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

