Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $215,963.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $215,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christine Deputy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, September 27th, Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $388,487.68.

On Thursday, September 14th, Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $1,195,651.44.

On Monday, August 21st, Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78.

Pinterest Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PINS opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.56, a PEG ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $327,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $53,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 28.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 64,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 27.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 109,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.