Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 989 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 508,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $105,447,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,504. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.98.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

