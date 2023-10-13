Piper Sandler Cuts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $150.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GNRC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. CL King initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.52.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.21. 119,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,613. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.72. Generac has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 41.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,377,000 after purchasing an additional 743,267 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,367,000 after purchasing an additional 197,545 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Generac by 92,616.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,439,000 after buying an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

