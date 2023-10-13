Piper Sandler Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $150.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.97.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.76. 691,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,076. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $111.44 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 167.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 591,200 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,773,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

