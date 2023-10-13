Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities upgraded Plug Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.36.

Get Plug Power alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.91. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 20.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.