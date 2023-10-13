POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.68

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 957816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNT. Raymond James lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lowered POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. William Blair lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 10.51.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after buying an additional 1,386,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,532,000 after purchasing an additional 866,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 12.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 426,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,396,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after buying an additional 274,757 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,383,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after acquiring an additional 841,250 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

