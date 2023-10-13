Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Raymond James cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $429,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,464 shares of company stock worth $17,773,994. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Polaris by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $96.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.55. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

