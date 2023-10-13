Polymesh Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $61.98 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Polymesh has a market cap of $61.98 million and $1.63 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 859,053,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 859,053,090.714698 with 731,889,486.905074 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.11699316 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,569,876.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

