PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PolyPid Price Performance

Shares of PYPD opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.90) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PolyPid

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PolyPid in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 514.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102,898 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PolyPid by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

