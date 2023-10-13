PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
PolyPid Price Performance
Shares of PYPD opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.90) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
