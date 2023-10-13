Post (NYSE:POST) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

Shares of POST opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.67. Post has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.31.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. Post had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Post will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Post by 98,990.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102,787 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Post by 1,644.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,423,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Post by 719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 433,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

