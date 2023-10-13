PotCoin (POT) Trading 12.1% Lower This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $250.90 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00229757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014962 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

