PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $130.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.43 and a 200-day moving average of $139.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.29.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

