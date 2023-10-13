PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSK. Raymond James boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$27.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.20.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$24.88 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$19.47 and a twelve month high of C$26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.04.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 47.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.1410556 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.