Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,432 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $2,150,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,422.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $2,150,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,740,422.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE:PBH opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.79 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

