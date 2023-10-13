Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 12,446 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $52.83.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

