Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,301 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $185.80 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.08 and its 200 day moving average is $211.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

