Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

