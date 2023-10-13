Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3,846.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 837,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after purchasing an additional 815,954 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after purchasing an additional 218,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,965,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,440,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 167,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 129,441 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFI stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.