Private Trust Co. NA Buys 6,291 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 102.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 410,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 86,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000.

MOAT stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

