Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

PPG opened at $130.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.05. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

Read Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.