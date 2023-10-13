Private Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FDL stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

