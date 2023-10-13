Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.05 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 210,494.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,297 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 769,861.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 300,246 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 375,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 164,799 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 635,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 89,034 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,595,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $32.91.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

