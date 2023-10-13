Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.16 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,723 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.92 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

