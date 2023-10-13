Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,710,000 after buying an additional 652,439 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,025,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.90.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $263.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

