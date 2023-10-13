Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 11,660 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

FMB stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

