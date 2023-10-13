Private Trust Co. NA Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.56. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.05 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

