Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $216.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $133.89 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.57 and its 200 day moving average is $195.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

