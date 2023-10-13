Private Trust Co. NA Sells 4,348 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,817 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after buying an additional 483,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

