Private Trust Co. NA Sells 5,282 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 61,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 147,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,325,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after buying an additional 263,919 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

