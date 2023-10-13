Private Trust Co. NA Sells 5,472 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,824 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.95.

CSX stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

