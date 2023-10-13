Private Trust Co. NA Sells 83 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,968,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

Progressive Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $153.69 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $155.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.79. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

