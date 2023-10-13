Private Trust Co. NA Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

