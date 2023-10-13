Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

