Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT Lowered to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Progyny Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $32.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $119,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,858,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,792 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $34,422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 282.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 856,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,267,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,204,000 after purchasing an additional 670,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,028,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after purchasing an additional 620,773 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

