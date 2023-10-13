Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after buying an additional 217,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,580,000 after buying an additional 285,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after buying an additional 113,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.93 and a 200-day moving average of $121.79. The firm has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 91.58%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

